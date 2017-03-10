KBMT
Houston teen accidentally shot himself playing 'game'

KHOU.com , KHOU 2:07 PM. CST March 10, 2017

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A 15-year-old boy has shot himself accidentally, police say.

Around 9:30 a.m., Pct. 4 responded to the scene of a shooting in north Harris County. When police arrived, they found a teenager who suffered a gunshot wound.

The teen was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.

According to Pct. 4, the teen was playing some kind of game when he shot himself. 

 

