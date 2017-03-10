Air 11 over the scene where a 15-year-old accidentally shot himself.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A 15-year-old boy has shot himself accidentally, police say.

Around 9:30 a.m., Pct. 4 responded to the scene of a shooting in north Harris County. When police arrived, they found a teenager who suffered a gunshot wound.

The teen was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.

According to Pct. 4, the teen was playing some kind of game when he shot himself.

