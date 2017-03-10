HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A 15-year-old boy has shot himself accidentally, police say.
Around 9:30 a.m., Pct. 4 responded to the scene of a shooting in north Harris County. When police arrived, they found a teenager who suffered a gunshot wound.
The teen was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.
According to Pct. 4, the teen was playing some kind of game when he shot himself.
