13 Stolen bikes meant for local kids in need found in time for Christmas

BEAUMONT - Thirteen stolen bikes meant to be Christmas gifts for Southeast Texas kids in need will make it under the tree in time after all.

Thieves broke into a storage shed at Some Other Place near downtown Beaumont sometime between 7 p.m. Wednesday and 5 a.m. Thursday when the theft was discovered according to Paula O'Neal, executive director at Some Other Place.

Police recovered the stolen bikes about three blocks away in the 1100 block of Liberty Ave.

Thieves broke through a fence surrounding sheds where the bikes were stored.

Thieves mainly grabbed the larger size bikes from all of the donated bikes that were awaiting delivery to local kids according to O'Neal.

"When people do things like this at Christmas it's really hard," said Chrissy Joiner special programs manager at the charity.

