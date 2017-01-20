100 year-old woman witnesses 18th presidential inaguration

Calderwood’s Senior Living in Beaumont hosted their own presidential inauguration watch party.

A 100-year-old senior even recalled listening to presidential speeches on the radio.

Cornelia Dickinson said she got to witness the 18th president to get sworn into office in her lifetime.

“This one is very nice, after all it might be the last one I ever get to see,” Corneila Dickinson.

She said she remembers listening to Franklin D. Roosevelt on the radio during his inauguration speech when she was a young girl.

"We had a radio it took my family a long time to catch up on everything but we did have a radio and it crackled"

Dickinson said she is glad technology has advanced since then and got to watch the event on the big screen with other seniors.

Former Beaumont Mayor Evelyn Lord also attended the watch party and remembers when she got to see Bill Clinton’s inauguration as president in Washington D.C.

"I think it was interesting when he came and played the saxophone for us and we watched him dance and that was exciting," said Lord.

Looking forward, members of the senior living home said they wish President Donald Trump the best and hope for a peaceful transition.

"I think they ought to give the man a chance and you know you have to give everyone a chance," said Dickinson.

Residents said they are optimistic and hope he serves the country well.

