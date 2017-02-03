Reports show that almost one-quarter of all students in the public school system fail to graduate. Former public school teacher and Beaumont resident Rhonda Sparks, is no stranger to what she calls a failing educational system.

"So as a teacher and a mom, I was frustrated with the system all together," said Ronda Sparks, a Beaumont resident.

This motivated sparks to leave the system to begin teaching from her home.

"In my first year I was in my house in my living room, I had ten kids, two were my own and eight were other people's and I was just winging it and it was a great year," said Sparks.

So great, it provided enough income to allow sparks to purchase a temporary facility here.

"The cool thing I like best about my story is that I never looked for any teacher or students, I feel that god brings them all to me," said Sparks.

Sparks says God also provided funding for her school through a donor that doesn't want any recognition only to help continue Rhonda's work in shaping the lives of children.

I'm standing at the future acre property where Rhonda plans to build her school where she'll be teaching students a faith based curriculum. She tells me its a miracle that its even being built.

Once finished, "The Faithful Christian Academy" will be far different from your standard public school, with smaller class sizes making it easier, Rhonda says, to achieve and 100 percent passing rate.

"When you have twenty, twenty-six kids in a classroom, you have to teach all of them in the same level, their not all on the same level," said Sparks.

This inspired sparks to dramatically reduce the amount of students in each class.

"We have a little over forty students right now and we are just continuing to grow," said Sparks.

Making a difference, one student at a time.

