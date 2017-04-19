Local track athlete qualifies for national championship

Today, 30-year-old track athlete, Anthony Quinn, dominated the track at the West Orange Stark High School.

“I feel relieved about it finally being over,” said Anthony Quinn.

This qualified Quinn to compete in the 400 meter Paralympic National Championship in Los Angeles. This makes it one step closer to achieving his goal of competing in an international stage.

"My personal best is 56 seconds and I got close today with 63.36,” said Quinn.

Today, Quinn had to beat 65 seconds in order to qualify. Quinn did not beat his last track meet because of bad weather conditions. Quinn says, he didn't have an excuses because of the perfect weather.

"It definitely made me more confident at the start,” said Quinn. “I was able to really push off coming out of the blocks.”

Quinn has a chance at earning a national medal in the 400 meter event this coming June in California.

“I hope people can look at what I’m doing and really get inspiration out of it,” said Quinn.

At the age of four, Quinn’s left leg was forced to be amputated after suffering bone cancer. Quinn says, it hasn't stopped him from reaching his goal to go international.

"If someone out here in Southeast Texas who is living with a disability, but wants to get out there and compete, you can,” said Quinn.

From June 2nd through the 6th, Quinn will be in Los Angeles competing in the U.S. Paralympics National Championship in the 400 meter. If Quinn wins, he will be able to compete in the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo: an international multi-sport event for athletes with disabilities.

