Local disabled veteran in need of foundation repairs in his home

KOUNTZ - Sterling Keith retired from the military in 2015 after serving 30 years, and 4 tours in Iraq. But, now Keith and his family face foundation troubles in their home due to wet weather.

"Both ends of our house is settling, what that means is that one end is going down a couple inches and the other end is going down a couple inches and the cracks started getting worse," said Rebecca Keith, the wife of sterling.

This has put pressure on the home's support beam located in the middle of the basement. As each end settles, more pressure apply's to the home's beam.

"If that beam cracks, the house will actually split in half," said Rebecca Keith.

Sterling is unable to work due to being recently diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder. Forcing the family to reach out to the "Oath," which is a non-profit dedicated to meeting veterans needs.

"We have been fortunate enough at Oath to have a little money socked away where we can help for things like this," said Gary Bartels, the founder of "Oath."

The non-profit was able to provide $5,000 to Keith and his family, cutting the repair costs in half. But, the family is still looking for a miracle to bring restoration to the home they love.

"If you don't remember your veterans, who are you going to remember? You have your freedoms, you have your everyday life because of what the veterans do for you," said Rebecca Keith.

"He's given so much to our nation and I'm hoping the general public steps up and helps them," said Oath's founder, Bartels.

Just a little gesture of appreciation for a man who's dedicated most of his life to serving and protecting our nation.

If you would like to help Sterling Keith make foundation repairs, click here

