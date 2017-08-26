Local brewery filling up water for those waiting out Harvey

COLLEGE STATION, Texas-- With stores across the Brazos Valley facing high demand for bottled water, Blackwater Draw Brewing Company is helping Bryan/College Station residents who are hunkering down for a long few days of heavy rain and winds.

They announced it yesterday with a Facebook post, saying “bring your growlers, jugs, or whatever and we’ll fill them up.”

“Everybody’s looking for bottled water for ‘just in case,’” said Christopher Steele, one of Blackwater’s owners. “So, if they don’t have an option with the store, we have plenty here.”

And, this not your average tap water. It's called reverse osmosis water, a distilled version of water, used in brewing.

It's an example of local business lending the hand in the midst of a record breaking storm.

© 2017 KAGS-TV