Liberty Co. constable now breathing on his own; benefit fund established

Liberty County Precinct 1 Constable Justin Johnston (Photo: LinkedIn profile)

DAYTON, Texas - Liberty County Pct. 1 Constable Justin Johnston remained in the hospital Friday but is now off the ventilator and is breathing on his own, a county spokesman says.

On Wednesday, Constable Johnston underwent brain surgery and was placed in ICU after he was hurt while directing traffic on Highway 146. Deputies said a driver ignored barricades and hit him. Johnston was taken from the scene by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Friends of the constable have established a benefit fund to help the constable and his family while he recovers.

"Again, on behalf of the Johnston family, we all sincerely appreciate your support and prayers for him and his family," Capt. Ken DeFoor stated in a press release.

Anyone who wishes to make a donation to the Johnston family can do so at any Prosperity Bank in the account name of "Justin Johnston Benefit Fund."

