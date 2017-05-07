La. college student gets school expenses paid for by rapper Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo: Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Rap Superstar Nicki Minaj is giving back in a big way today by helping to cover tuition, fees and student loans for some struggling college students.

At around midnight on Saturday, the rap queen began tweeting offers to pay the school fees for some of her youngest fans with one stipulation: you have to keep your grades up, according to KLYF.com.

It all started when Minaj was tweeting about a contest to join her at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards on May 21. When one fan suggested the rapper instead pay for their college fees, and she said YES!

After Nicki tweeted YES, several of her fans, including one UL Lafayette student, twitter handle @socialenemy decided to tweet her and let her know what he owed and asked if she’d be willing to lend a hand, and indeed she said YES!

The lucky UL Lafayette student is a Kinesiology major and aspiring dermatologist according to his twitter handle.

Our hats are definitely off to Nicki Minaj today as often times the most powerful influence on a young person is often another young person who has reached the height of their career.

Also, Minaj says she will do it again in a month or two.

