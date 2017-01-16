Kidney donation forges rare bond for Beaumont policeman

In 2014, Danny Valdez was diagnosed with a rare kidney disease that threatened his life as much as any gun wielding suspect would. The 24 year veteran officer was forced to self administer dialysis treatments five days a week and Valdez needed a kidney transplant.

Former Beaumont office, Doug Kibodeaux, offered to donate his kidney to Valdez, but the match wasn't preferable.

"Without Doug, I would still be on the transplant list, so Doug facilitated me getting a transplant," said Danny Valdez, a Beaumont police officer.

The wheels were moving though and then Valdez received a phone call.

"I got a phone call saying I have a donor and so I went in and got the transplant," said Valdez.

It was a 25 year old Dallas nurse named Ashley settles who donated the kidney to the officer.

"To do that and not expect anything in return is a big humbling thing," said Valdez.

According to ABC news,the number of patients now awaiting organ transplants is five times higher than the number of patients who needed them in the 1990's.

"Without donors, these people may end up dying," said Valdez.

That was the realization that has led to an unbreakable bond between officer Valdez, officer Doug Kibodeaux and Ashley settles.

This shared experience has led to a kinship.

"We are family now," said Valdez.