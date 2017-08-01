Jurors sent home for afternoon during trial of man charged in 2015 murder of Lamar student

Orlando Escuadra-Garcia is on trial for the shooting death of Rhydan Bolton, 20, along with Darren Javon Spikes, of Jasper, who has not been tried yet, and Kristopher Garcia who was convicted of the crime and sentenced to 60 years in 2016.

KBMT 7:34 PM. CDT August 01, 2017

