J.J. Watt offers jersey for boy injured in Matagorda crash

An accident on Matagorda Beach now has the attention of Houston Texans star J.J. Watt. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON -- A crash that injured a child on Matagorda Beach over the weekend has the attention of Houston Texans star J.J. Watt.

A driver lost control along FM 2031 Saturday night and crashed into two parked cars. Those cars then hit several people.

Four people were hurt, including 8-year-old Noah Fulmer. He suffered severe injuries to both of his legs.

A relative says he was very upset after paramedics had to cut him out of his Watt jersey. The relative tweeted J.J. about the incident, and he responded Monday night offering to bring the boy a new jersey.

That is terrible, is he ok?

Tell him I'll bring him a new jersey tomorrow. https://t.co/jSYhbhxU1H — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 3, 2017

A GoFundMe that claims to be set up for Noah says the operations to heal the child have been successful but now the family has the burden of paying for the medical expenses.

