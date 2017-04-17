J.J. Watt, Kealia Ohai sit courtside for Rockets Game 1 win over Thunder

H-Town's #1 Sports Power Couple @JJWatt & @KealiaOhai watching the #Rockets -- Photo: Matt Musil, KHOU 11

HOUSTON -- Houston's number one sports power couple was courtside Sunday night at the Toyota Center to watch the Rockets win Game 1 versus the Thunder.

Houston Dash star Kealia Ohai sat with her boyfriend, Houston Texans star J.J. Watt.

In March, KHOU 11 Sports’ Matt Musil caught up with Ohai, who has been selected for the women’s national team. Ohai said Watt trains with her sometimes, and she’s impressed by his soccer skills.

Related story: Dash star Kealia Ohai opens up about relationship with J.J. Watt

“He’s just really positive,” she said. “He’s a great guy. He’s obviously a great athlete, so it’s been good to be around that and see how hard he trains, and he’s awesome.”

Photos: Houston Dash's Kealia Ohai

© 2017 KHOU-TV