J.J. Watt, Kealia Ohai sit courtside for Rockets Game 1 win over Thunder

HOUSTON -- Houston's number one sports power couple was courtside Sunday night at the Toyota Center to watch the Rockets win Game 1 versus the Thunder.
Houston Dash star Kealia Ohai sat with her boyfriend, Houston Texans star J.J. Watt.
#KHOU11 H-Town's #1 Sports Power Couple @JJWatt & @KealiaOhai watching the #Rockets Tonight. #Texans pic.twitter.com/ElnM6vng5J— Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) April 17, 2017
In March, KHOU 11 Sports’ Matt Musil caught up with Ohai, who has been selected for the women’s national team. Ohai said Watt trains with her sometimes, and she’s impressed by his soccer skills.
“He’s just really positive,” she said. “He’s a great guy. He’s obviously a great athlete, so it’s been good to be around that and see how hard he trains, and he’s awesome.”
