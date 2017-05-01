KBMT
Jimmy John's $1 sub day returns Tuesday

May 01, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - You might as well get in line right now: $1 Jimmy John's subs are back. 

The sandwich chain announced participating restaurants will sell $1 subs from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 2. Subs include the Big John (roast beef), Pepe (ham and cheese), Turkey Tom and select others.

Only subs No. 1-6 are eligible for $1.

Customers are encouraged to check their local stores' Facebook pages for participation or check via their website. One sure sign: a line out the door as you pull up to the building.

Jimmy John's also ran the promotion last year as part of its Customer Appreciation Day.

 

