Jasper County weekend fire remains unsolved due to no Fire Marshal

JASPER COUNTY - On Sunday afternoon, flames destroyed a home and three vehicles on the east side of Jasper County leaving only the home's oven standing.

"We heard a boom first," said Antonina Lubbock, a neighbor. "We didn't actually see it, we heard a boom and then we heard a crackling and then we opened the door and then it was just smoke and flames coming from one end of the house."

She was the first to witness the intense blaze. The mother with two children, lives only steps away from the home.

"All the neighbors," said Lubbock. "We were all upset, trying to figure out if anyone was home. Thank god they weren't."

The question still remains on the cause of the weekend fire. That's something a fire Marshal would investigate. However, Jasper has been without one since August of last year, leaving residents like Antonina, desperate.

"Jasper is growing, its getting bigger by the day,"said Lubbock. "We don't just need a fire Marshall, we need a full time fire station."

On Monday, the city of Jasper says that two of the four applicants met the requirements for the position. Until then, the cause of the fire remains a mystery.

"It was awesome," said Lubbock. " it was amazing to see them come here and do what they did."

Jasper County plans on picking their new Fire Marshal at the next city council meeting.

