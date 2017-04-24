Jasper County residents want better internet in their area

Texas secretary of state, Rolando Pablo’s toured Jasper County to talk about the governor's "Rural Initiative" and "Regional Economic Development Initiative." Pablo’s believes good broadband internet has been identified as an issue for rural Texas

"Governor Abbott is really zoned in economic development across the state, in particular the rural economic development," said Rolando Pablo’s, the Texas Secretary of State.

After landing at Jasper County Bell Field Airport, Pablo’s made a promise to about 50 people that he would do is best to bring faster internet to Jasper County.

"Internet access is the backbone and is so important in this part of the world," said Pablo’s. "We need to make sure that we have access in the rural communities."

"It’s going to take a lot of work and dedication and I think he can get the right people here to help us," said mike Taylor, a Jasper county business owner.

Taylor has owned a business in Jasper County for almost 20 years. He says that the lack of good broadband has hindered the growth of his business.

"Internet is a big problem here and also better cell phone communication," said Taylor. "We have a ‘lot of people who get very discouraged when they come here."

While Pablo’s did not have immediate solutions to the problem, he brought an urgency to the issue.

"We are going to get working very quickly with me is a representative for Economic Development of Governor Abbott's development team and so we look forward to working very quickly to identify opportunities," said Pablo’s

There is not a time yet set in stone of when Pablo’s plans on returning to Jasper County to tackle the internet issue. However, him and his staff plan on getting the ball rolling soon.

