HPD officer arrested on meth charge

HOUSTON - A Houston police officer is off the streets and fighting for his freedom after investigators say he was caught in drug sting put on by his own department.

Officer James Daniel Norman is charged felony possession of methamphetamine.

An HPD spokesman says Norman, a 5-year veteran of the department, has been relieved of duty with pay, pending the outcome an internal affairs investigation into criminal allegations.

According to court records, an undercover investigator paid Norman’s roommate at Yorktown Apartments $1,200 for 59 grams of meth earlier this month.

The roommate was arrested, and Norman was detained by fellow officers.

According to a criminal complaint, investigators say Norman admitted the apartment was his and that he knew there were drugs inside. This, police say, despite the fact Norman was paid to protect the apartment complex as an HPD extra job.

But the confessions didn’t stop there.

Officers say the 34-year-old admitted smoking meth and using GHB earlier that same day. Houston police then got a search warrant for the apartment.

Inside, court records show investigators found 11 grams of meth, along with oxycodone, hydrocodone, marijuana and other prescription pills.

An HPD spokesman says because of the ongoing internal affairs investigation, the department couldn’t comment on the arrest.

Norman’s defense attorney did not return a phone call. The officer is free on bond and scheduled for court next month.

