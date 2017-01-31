In-N-Out Burger is coming to Houston

getty images

HOUSTON - The fast-food chain with a following like no other is quickly becoming a must-stop dining destination across the state of Texas. According to the Houston Business Journal, In-N-Out Burger is set to close on land in Houston.

The Irvine, California-based burger chain is closing on multiple sites across the city and is expected to announce plans this year, HBJ reported.

In 2015, In-N-Out opened its 300th restaurant across the country -- with 33 locations across Texas. The restaurant is famous for its secret "animal style" fries and hamburger, which features extra sauce and chopped grill onions mixed in with cheese.

