Walmart says check you were mailed is legitimate!

Earlier today, a police department in Wisconsin posted what they said was a scam, but Walmart says it's legit. If you get a check, they say you can safely cash it. It really is from them.

Police in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin, posted that the check was from scammers, saying they received additional payment from you and are sending you a refund.

We posted the story here on WTSP.com and were contacted by Walmart, who told us the checks really are real!

So if you get one, Walmart says the money truly is yours!

