Icy roads cause one fatality, more than 80 car accidents

Carol Riley and the Beaumont Police Department reported to 12 News that there were 85 accidents on the roadways during Tuesday's iced over conditions.

KBMT 11:15 PM. CST January 16, 2018

BEAUMONT - Beaumont first responders have worked more than 80 wrecks since 3 p.m. Tuesday, as of 9:55 p.m., according to Carol Riley, Beaumont Police officer. 

73 of the accidents were reportedly minor, but still caused traffic delays.

12 accidents were reported as "Major" which means someone was injured in the crash. 

There has been one fatal accident. Information has not yet been released about the victim. 

