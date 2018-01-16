Icy roads cause one fatality, more than 80 car accidents

One person was killed in a wreck along IH-10 in Beaumont Tueday afternoon near Washington Blvd. (Photo: Beaumont Police Department)

BEAUMONT - Beaumont first responders have worked more than 80 wrecks since 3 p.m. Tuesday, as of 9:55 p.m., according to Carol Riley, Beaumont Police officer.

73 of the accidents were reportedly minor, but still caused traffic delays.

12 accidents were reported as "Major" which means someone was injured in the crash.

There has been one fatal accident. Information has not yet been released about the victim.

