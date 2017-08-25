KBMT
Hurricane Harvey makes landfall in Texas

6 p.m. update: Hurricane Harvey now a Category 4 with winds up to 130 miles per hour. Landfall expected by 10 p.m.

August 25, 2017

Hurricane Harvey made landfall at about 8:35 p.m. Friday as a Category 4 storm.

It made landfall near Rockport, Texas.

At Category 4, Harvey has sustained winds of 130 miles per hour.

