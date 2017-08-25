Close Hurricane Harvey makes landfall in Texas 6 p.m. update: Hurricane Harvey now a Category 4 with winds up to 130 miles per hour. Landfall expected by 10 p.m. KENS5.com Staff , KENS 10:48 PM. CDT August 25, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Hurricane Harvey made landfall at about 8:35 p.m. Friday as a Category 4 storm.It made landfall near Rockport, Texas.At Category 4, Harvey has sustained winds of 130 miles per hour. © 2017 KENS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Port Arthur Police investigating fatal rollover wreck on Highway 73 Police: Multiple people injured in a T-bone accident on highway 12 in Vidor Teen finds wallet, turns in $1500 to grocery store manager Eclipse Safety Tips from Jim Gandy and Efren Afante Mother dies of protein overdose Silsbee firefighter who was struck, killed while working wreck was a 'pillar of the department' VERIFY: Welding glasses safe to view eclipse? Two vehicle collision on West Port Arthur Road, two men in serious condition WUSA Breaking News 2 East HS coach on leave over forced splits More Stories LIVE BLOG: Hurricane Harvey makes landfall Aug 24, 2017, 1:41 a.m. Hurricane Harvey makes landfall near Rockport as Category 4 Aug 22, 2017, 9:51 a.m. Reports of damage in Rockport, Corpus as Harvey… Aug 24, 2017, 11:40 p.m.
