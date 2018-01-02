HPD: 2 deaths overnight believed to be weather-related

Cold weather may have caused two deaths overnight Monday, according to Houston police Chief Art Acevedo. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Cold weather may have caused two deaths overnight Monday, according to Houston police Chief Art Acevedo.

Chief Acevedo tweeted Tuesday the two deaths are believed “to be the result of exposure to frigid weather.”

Two deaths overnight believed to be the result of exposure to frigid weather. Please help our Homeless Outreach Team & patrol get the word out to our homeless population to seek shelter from the cold as described by Mayor Turner. Hoping no more lives are lost tonight. https://t.co/YFu0rN54nW — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) January 2, 2018

Houston police say one victim was found dead around 7 a.m. Tuesday at 301 Hamilton Street, and another was found dead around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday at 100 Richmond Avenue near Spur 527. The cause of death will be determined by the Harris County Medical Examiner.

Chief Acevedo urged Houstonians to help HPD’s Homeless Outreach Team and patrol in spreading the word to the city’s homeless population about seeking shelter from the cold. Mayor Sylvester Turner says HPD and MetroLift are offering free rides to shelters for the homeless.

Offering free rides to homeless, before/during tonight's sub-freezing temps, to shelters or warming center @southmainbc 4100 Main or @HoustonTX sobering center 150 N. Chenevert. @houstonpolice working to help! — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) January 2, 2018

Homeless people who need free MetroLift rides to shelters, the Midtown warming center or the sobering center tonight should call 311. Doors are open to provide a roof this sub-freezing night -- and year-round. See my earlier tweets for more. — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) January 2, 2018

