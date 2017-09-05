How to save priceless photos damaged by flooding

Harvey caused many priceless belongings to be lost or damaged in its flood waters, but there is hope for saving your photographs.

KHOU 11 Photojournalist Keith Tomshe says the following steps should be taken to preserve those photos:

1. Separate everything out including loose photos and albums

2. Start the cleaning process

Photo Albums

Rinse page in distilled water or cold water

Dry on absorbent material

Keep away from the sun

Use putty knife, flat tool or dental floss to remove photo from page

Framed Photos

Dip the frame in distilled water

Do not touch the face of the photo

3. Scan the photo (curled edges are fine)

