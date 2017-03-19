How often should you wash your bra?

Woman putting on a bra, stock image. (Photo: Getty Images)

When it comes to washing undergarments, it's a no-brainer that underwear should be washed after each use, but how often should a woman wash her bras? Once a week? Twice a month? Never?

The general rule should be to wash a bra after you've worn it several times, according to Lexie Sachs, senior product analyst in the Textiles Lab at the Good Housekeeping Institute.

"It's very personal and really it depends on your activity level Or if you are somewhere really hot and humid, you want to wash it just as you would with another type of clothing you would wear, but if you aren’t sweating a lot and wearing for regular use you can do it every few wears," Sachs said.

She notes that excessive washing can contribute to wear and tear and less elasticity with the bra, so it's ideal to wash bras in a mesh washing machine safe bag.

Jamin Brahmbhatt, Physician with Orlando Health, said in an email that the rule about sweat goes beyond bras.

"If you're wearing something thats sees tons of sweat, like from the armpits, then wash daily," he said. "Same goes for underwear, socks, undershirts—if its exposed to armpits or private areas—wash after every use. Also remember to wash the things you may put all these dirty clothes—gym bags, book bags, etc. Try to wash these bags at least once a month."

He said it doesn't take long for your bra or other sweaty garments to become soiled.

"Think about it, if you don't wash your bra you will get sweat, oils, bacteria and other organisms making themselves at home in that garment," he said. "Just the thought of that would make me want to throw my clothes in the wash."

© 2017 USA TODAY