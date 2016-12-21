How bad are Texans behind the wheel?

HOUSTON - In the last two months, there have been three studies released about drivers in the United States.

With so many reports seemingly contradicting each other, KHOU 11 took a closer look behind the eye-catching headlines.

Bankrate, Car Insurance Comparison, and Quotewizard all released ‘Best and Worst’ reports on or for drives by state.

Car Insurance Comparison tied Texas with Louisiana for the worst drivers in the U.S., Quotewizard ranked Texans the 31st worst drivers, and Bankrate called Texas the 48th worst state for drivers.

KHOU 11 News researchers explained that methodology dictates a study’s results. How a study interprets traffic data such as fatalities, drunk driving, citations, speeding and commute times will change their results.

For example, if study one believes D.U.I’s make drivers worse than speeding tickets, and study two thinks fatalities are more of an indicator of bad driving than D.U.I’s, then their results will be skewed towards what they believe makes a bad driver.

Any credible study will have a section about methodology. Bankrate, Car Insurance Comparison and Quotewizard all lay out how they arrive at their conclusion.