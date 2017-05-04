Houston Zoo's second baby giraffe named, makes debut

Baby Mara at the Houston Zoo. Photos: Stephanie Adams / Houston Zoo

HOUSTON - The Houston Zoo's second baby giraffe of the year has made her public debut - and has a name!

According to the Houston Zoo, the giraffe team selected the name Mara for the newest arrival. Mara made her public debut on Thursday.

Photos: Houston Zoo's second baby giraffe makes debut

Mara got acquainted with her surroundings and was introduced to the rest of the herd.

Mara was born on April 24 and weighed in at 148 pounds and stood 6'6" high.

The zoo welcomed another baby giraffe in April, named Zindzhi.

