Houston rapper Paul Wall arrested on felony drug charges

HOUSTON - Houston rapper Paul Wall was arrested early Friday morning on felony drug charges.
Thirty-five-year-old Paul Michael Slayton, Paul Wall's legal name, has been charged with manufacturing and distributing controlled substances.
According to HPD, officers issued a narcotics warrant to 1307 Yale in The Heights around 12:15 a.m. Rapper Baby Bash (legal name Ronald Bryant) and eight others were also arrested.
His bond was set at $20,000.
(© 2016 KBMT)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs