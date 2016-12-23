Houston rapper Paul Wall arrested on felony drug charges

Paul Wall

HOUSTON - Houston rapper Paul Wall was arrested early Friday morning on felony drug charges.

Thirty-five-year-old Paul Michael Slayton, Paul Wall's legal name, has been charged with manufacturing and distributing controlled substances.

According to HPD, officers issued a narcotics warrant to 1307 Yale in The Heights around 12:15 a.m. Rapper Baby Bash (legal name Ronald Bryant) and eight others were also arrested.

His bond was set at $20,000.

(© 2016 KBMT)