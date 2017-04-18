Close Hometown Hero: Viral wounded warrior at Boston Marathon is from San Antonio After losing his leg in combat, a San Antonio Marine put his determination on display as he ran across the finish line at 2017 Boston Marathon holding an American flag on Monday. KENS 8:05 PM. CDT April 18, 2017 More Stories Hometown Hero: Viral wounded warrior from San… Apr 18, 2017, 8:05 p.m. New details in beach brawl arrests Apr 18, 2017, 7:46 p.m. Jasper store owner petitions for beer and wine sales… Apr 18, 2017, 7:28 p.m.