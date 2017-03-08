Homeowner battles with the city of Orange over her fence

ORANGE - A Orange County homeowner is in a battle with the city over the placement and height of her yard fence. The city's Planning and Community Development Office claims the fence violates city code.

"Its way too much fuss for four panels of fence," said Christine Hanchey, the Orange County homeowner.

She says, it wasn't until she replaced the previous chain link fence on the property on the exact same fence line with the new wooden fence, that the city started telling her the fence was in violation of the city's planning and zoning code.

"Its been like that for forty, fifty years," said Hanchey.

According to the city's Planning and Community Development Department, the fence is not allowed to be in the front of the home and should be pushed back four panels toward the home to meet city fencing codes. One of the most puzzling aspects of Hancheys disagreement with the city is that the fence is not in the front of the house, but in the back. Neighbors who do not want to be identified are speaking in defense of the homeowner.

"To go after this home, when you look at the house next to it and the house itself and they just really put a lot of love in to these houses and really kind of tried to restore some of these old home, which I think is much better than trying to go after them about some fences," said a neighbor.

The city says, the home violates the city's fencing code of five feet, but just steps away from the home you can clearly see a fence well above six feet and the homeowner claims that no one from the city has bothered them about their fence's height.

"Wow that's ironic because there are four or five homes right down the street that well above the five foot limit," said a neighbor.

Hancheys says, she just wants her dog to have a bigger place to play and thinks the city is taking this too far.

"I think this is a personal attack on my family," said Hanchey.

To learn more about planning and zoning codes, you can go to link http://www.orangetexas.net/departments-and-services/planning-and-zoning/

