Twins born premature and two weeks apart

SPRING, Texas- A couple in Spring is calling the birth of their twins a miracle.

"I began to feel intense pain,” said Latroya. “This was my first pregnancy but I knew this was not normal.”

Wooldridge’s pregnancy took a turn for the worse one morning in January.

She decided to drive herself to Memorial Hermann hospital in the Woodlands. Her husband, Arthur Wooldridge, was out of town for work.

“For a dad and a husband, it was terrible,” said Arthur.

While at the hospital. Latroya gave birth to Amara who weighed in at 1 pound, 3 ounces at only 24 weeks.

“When I saw her feet kicking, that was just the best moment, but at the same time I was afraid about what would happen next because she was so tiny,” said Latroya.

Dr. David Weisoly with Memorial Hermann The Woodlands said delivering more than four months early is at the borderline for a baby’s survival.

Her second baby, Arthur, wasn’t ready for delivery until two weeks later. He weighed in at 2 pounds, 2 ounces.

Months later, their personalities are starting to show, but they are still at the hospital.

“He’s (Arthur Jr.) a bit more aggressive,” said Arthur. “If I’m taking too long he will let me know.”

Although thriving, they're not in the clear just yet. But the babies are on track to head home in a few weeks.

Their doctor said the real reward will come years from now.

“The big high five, the exciting time is when we see them running and jumping," said Weisoly. "And they were babies we weren't sure were going to survive."

