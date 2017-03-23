Revivify Spa brings the top aesthetics technology to Beaumont

If you're looking to drop a couple of dress sizes, you no longer have to drive to Houston to get the highest quality treatments. One local medical spa has a series of treatments with the latest Vanquish Me, Exilis Ultra, and Infini equipment for its proce

Lance Edwards, KBMT 7:46 PM. CDT March 23, 2017

More Stories