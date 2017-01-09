Fallout from Cleveland Clinic vaccine controversy

Dr. Daniel Neides of the Cleveland Clinic (Photo: Cleveland Clinic)

CLEVELAND - Dr. Daniel Neides is a primary care physician at Cleveland Clinic and the medical director and C-O-O of the Clinic's Wellness Institute, but his future is now in question and his article created a PR nightmare that may have tarnished the reputation of Cleveland Clinic.

The title says "Make 2017 the year to avoid toxins (good luck) and master your domain: words on wellness."

But the controversial content may have cost Dr. Neides his future at Cleveland Clinic.

In the article, he rants about toxins in the environment and in vaccines, misinformation that is confusing and damaging to Cleveland Clinic's credibility.

That includes the autism argument that has been disproven, saying quote "Does the vaccine burden - as has been debated for years - cause autism? I don't know and will not debate that here. What I will stand up and scream is that newborns without intact immune systems and detoxification systems are being over-burdened with PRESERVATIVES AND ADJUVANTS IN THE VACCINES."

It goes on to say, "So let me be clear - vaccines can be helpful when used properly."

A strongly worded Clinic statement reiterated its position saying quote: "Cleveland Clinic is fully committed to evidence-based medicine. Harmful myths and untruths about vaccinations have been scientifically debunked in rigorous ways. We completely support vaccinations to protect people, especially children who are particularly vulnerable."

Neides then apologized saying, "I apologize and regret publishing a blog that has caused so much concern and confusion for the public and medical community. I fully support vaccinations and my concern was meant to be positive around the safety of them."

On Twitter, dozens of doctors shared outrage. One saying Neidis' article 'just made our jobs so much harder.'

Cleveland Clinic wellness guru, Dr. Mike Roizen, commented that while vaccines are not perfectly safe, they prevent over 40,000 serious, life-threatening or disabling illnesses for every one they cause.

Others have called for an end to Neidis' career, saying no apology necessary...science deniers have no place in medicine.

The national media has also weighed in with the scope of the fallout. A Forbes magazine contributor saying, "I wouldn't trust an ounce of medical advice from the Cleveland Clinic anymore. Her article goes on to debunk every point in Neidis' blog.

The Clinic stated Neidis published his statement without authorization from Cleveland Clinic and his views do not reflect the position of Cleveland Clinic on vaccines.

They also said appropriate disciplinary action will be taken, but what that will be remains to be seen.