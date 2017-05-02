Happy National Teacher Appreciation Week; or is it?

(Photo: Amishkam, KENS)

SAN ANTONIO - First, let's take a moment to recognize that teachers should be appreciated every day.

With that being said, there seems to be some confusion over when to celebrate National Teacher Appreciation Week; however, this doesn't seem to stop school districts and businesses from jumping in head first.

This well-laid confusion could result in two weeks of freebies and perks for our hardworking educators.

Here's how...

National Teacher Appreciation Week is celebrated the first full week of May and the Tuesday in that week is designated as National Teacher Appreciation Day. Being that May started on a Monday, there exists some debate over which week it should be celebrated.

To educators and students, Monday, May 1, started the first full week of school. But, if you look at a calendar, the first full week begins on Sunday, May 8.

This discussion has not stopped businesses like Chipotle from offering perks to honor this amazing group of people. Chipotle offered BOGO burritos on May 2 from 3 p.m. to close saying it was their Teacher Appreciation Day.

So as to not leave you hanging, according to National Day Calendar, National Teacher Appreciation is celebrated the week of Tuesday, May 9, which could mean extra days of freebies for some very deserving people.

