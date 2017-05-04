Hamshire Fannett unveils new school

HAMSHIRE FANNETT - Today marked a new start for Hamshire Fannett I.S.D. The district unveiled its new elementary school to many in the community.

Three years ago, there was a fire at the old building that destroy eight rooms and the front entrance of the school.

This evening parents, current and former students attended the dedication for the new school. Many believe this would not have been possible without community support.

"It was sad because there was a lot of history to it. However, a good thing came out of it because we got a new school," said Billy Reed, a 1995 graduate.

Third graders start Monday at the new building and other grades will follow on May 15th.

