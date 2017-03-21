Grandparents speak out about burned granddaughter after police report

A 7 month old girl was burned over the weekend and investigators are trying to put the puzzle pieces together.

According to Orange police department, the infant was in the care of her maternal grandmother when the incident occurred.

"I just want the truth to reveal itself, that's all," said Charles Ware, the grandfather of Raeylnn.

Orange resident Charles Ware and his wife, Debbie Richardson, said that the incident was not their fault and that the mother of 7 month old is at fault for the child's burns that happened this weekend.

"They were out drinking and partying," said Ware.

Ware states that when he and his wife picked up the infant from their daughters home in Orange Saturday, a wild party was already underway at the residence.

"One of the guys that was there pulled his penis out and started urinating right in front of my old lady," said Ware. "I wanted to get the baby our of there."

Charles says he and Debbie didn't notice the child's large burn on the infants lower body until they got back home.

"I was standing there and I noticed a big red mark," said Ware. "That was after we brought her home."

The mother of the child filed a police report against the grandmother, Debbie, after getting news of the burn.

"I just couldn't' believe she accused her," said Ware.

Detectives questioned Debbie and Charles Ware at their home, the day after the incident.

"The point is, just like I told the FBI, that it didn't happen here" stated Ware.

Both Charles and Debbie say they hope the facts are revealed and the relationship with their grandchild continues.

"I just want her to come back,"said Ware. "We have a room for her and want her to be around a positive family, which is what me and her grandmother are."

Raeylnn is being treated at a Houston hospital. The child's injuries are not considered life threatening but a threat to the family may exist.

Child Protective Services and Orange police are working to find out if this was an accident.

