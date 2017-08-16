Governor Abbott signs legislation to strengthen abortion reporting requirements

AUSTIN - Governor Greg Abbott signed House Bill 215, strengthening abortion reporting requirements, specifically relating to minors.

The bill requires doctors who perform abortions on minors, to document and report additional information. This includes how a minor obtained authorization for the procedure, such as from a parent or judge.

The pro-life legislation is yet another priority of Governor Abbott’s special session agenda to be signed into law according to the release.

Governor Greg Abbott released the following statement:

When abortions occur, especially on minors, Texas must do everything possible to protect these young mothers," said Governor Abbott. Thanks to this law, we will now have more accurate data concerning abortions being performed on minors. I am thankful for the leadership of Sen. Bryan Hughes and Rep. Jim Murphy in getting this bill to my desk, and I applaud the Texas legislature for passing this important reform this special session.

© 2017 KBMT-TV