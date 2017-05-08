Goose is cooked: Cause of Muskegon power outage caught on video

The cause of a weekend power outage in Muskegon now is known, and it just so happens it was caught on video. Note: This video might be disturbing to some viewers (Courtesy: Willard Hall)

WZZM 12:08 AM. CDT May 09, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories