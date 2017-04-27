KBMT
Close

Get it while you can. Hi-C Orange may not be at McDonald's for much longer

12 News , WHAS 5:59 AM. CDT April 28, 2017

Say your goodbyes: Hi-C Orange may not be at McDonald’s much longer.

Hi-C Orange will be discontinued at McDonald’s effective May 1, according to a memo posted to Reddit Tuesday.

Instead, the fast food chain will introduce a new Sprite TropicBerry drink that will only be sold at McDonald’s locations, the memo says.

McDonald's has not yet made a formal announcement about the change.

Even though the restaurants will start phasing out Hi-C Orange in May, they’re encouraged in the memo to continue to sell the drink until they deplete their inventory.

McDonald’s employees are getting ready for the potential backlash.

“It’s gonna be a fun few weeks up ahead. Hi-C is one of the more popular drinks at my location,” Reddit user mattfu916 commented.

“Popular,” indeed. Here’s what people are saying about the change on Twitter after various media outlets reported it. 

© 2017 KPNX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories