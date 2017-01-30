Gallup: Trump's disapproval rating surpasses 50 percent in just 8 days

President Donald Trump’s disapproval rating has surpassed 50 percent in just eight days, according to a Gallup poll.
That’s the earliest a president’s disapproval rating has risen above 50 percent, according to Gallup’s Presidential Job Approval Center. The earliest approval and disapproval ratings Gallup shows are for Harry Truman’s administration.
Here is how long each president before Trump was in office before his disapproval rating surpassed 50 percent, according to Gallup:
Barack Obama – 936 days
George W. Bush – 1,205 days
Bill Clinton – 573 days
George H.W. Bush – 1,136
Ronald Reagan – 727 days
Jimmy Carter – 851 days
Gerald Ford – Never
Richard Nixon – 1,659 days
Lyndon B. Johnson – 1,575
John Kennedy – Never
Eisenhower – Never
Truman - 524
According to the data, Trump’s disapproval rating shot up after Wednesday, when he signed two executive orders designed to crack down on immigrants living in the U.S. illegally.
His approval rating fell from 46 percent on Wednesday to 42 percent on Saturday.
Gallup’s daily results are based on phone interviews with 1,500 adults living in the U.S. The margin of error is plus or minus three percentage points.
(© 2017 KPNX)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs