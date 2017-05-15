Former West Orange-Stark HS football coach charged in relation to double-fatal auto pedestrian

CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE PINTERESTORANGE - A former West Orange-Stark High School football coach has been indicted on two felony charges in relation to a November 2015 auto-pedestrian collision that killed a mother and her young daughter i

KBMT 9:49 PM. CDT May 15, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories