Former Patriots TE Aaron Hernandez found not guilty in Boston double murder

Former Patriots TE Aaron Hernandez has been incarcerated since 2013. (Photo: Nancy Lane, AP)

Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez has been found not guilty in a 2012 double murder in Boston.

The former New England Patriots tight end was accused of shooting two men in Boston in 2012. Hernandez’s lawyers say a former Hernandez friend shot the men over a drug deal.

The jurors were in their sixth day of deliberations.

The only charge Hernandez was found guilty on by this jury was unlawful gun possession and was sentenced to 4-5 years in state prsion for that.

Hernandez, 27, already is serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing shooting of Oldin Lloyd, who had been dating the sister of Hernandez' fiancee at the time of murder.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM