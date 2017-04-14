Former Patriots TE Aaron Hernandez found not guilty in Boston double murder

Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez has been found not guilty in a 2012 double murder in Boston.
The former New England Patriots tight end was accused of shooting two men in Boston in 2012. Hernandez’s lawyers say a former Hernandez friend shot the men over a drug deal.
The jurors were in their sixth day of deliberations.
The only charge Hernandez was found guilty on by this jury was unlawful gun possession and was sentenced to 4-5 years in state prsion for that.
Hernandez, 27, already is serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing shooting of Oldin Lloyd, who had been dating the sister of Hernandez' fiancee at the time of murder.
© 2017 USATODAY.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs