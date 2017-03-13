Former Cowboys great DeMarcus Ware retires via Twitter

NEW ORLEANS - DECEMBER 19: Linebacker DeMarcus Ware #94 of the Dallas Cowboys sits in the bench during their game against the New Orleans Saints at the Louisiana Superdome on December 19, 2009 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** DeMarcus Ware (Photo: WFAA)

Dallas -- Former Cowboys great DeMarcus Ware has called it a career. Ware tweeted his intentions Monday afternoon.

Ware calling it quits after 12 NFL seasons, including his first nine in the league with the Cowboys, in which he established himself as one of the most productive edge pass rushers in league history.

The 34 year-old was taken by the Cowboys with the 11th overall pick in the 2005 draft.

He was named the Defensive Player of the Year in 2008 when he recorded a league-leading 20 sacks. He also led the league in 2010 and for his career racked up 138.5 sacks, the eighth best total in NFL history.

Ware left the Cowboys after the 2013 season, joining the Broncos where he earned a Super Bowl title. Ware was named NFL All-Pro four times, and played in 9 Pro Bowls.

