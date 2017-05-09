Florida teen arrested for assaulting and throwing woman into pool

NBC 6

A 16-year-old boy turned himself in after a video posted on social media that showed a woman being slammed to the ground then tossed into a pool at a rowdy pool party in North Lauderdale over the weekend.

The teen surrendered to Broward Sheriff's Office Monday around 5 p.m. He faces one count of battery on a person 65 years of age or older. Footage showed the 16-year-old, handcuffed, being escorted into the Broward Regional Juvenile Facility. The teen told officers, "I messed up and I have to own up to it," according to an arrest report.

BSO was looking into the incident that happened Saturday at the pool at the Players Place Townhomes on Champions Way.

The video shows the 68-year-old woman, identified as Nancy James, walking with her two dogs as she approached the group to ask them to turn down their music. A group gathers around James as someone is heard saying "throw her in" in the background.



Then the teen in a red shirt picks James off the ground and they both fall to the ground. The 16-year-old then grabs James and throws her into the pool while also falling in himself.

It appears one of the woman's dogs also ends up in the pool. The video shows most of the large crowd fleeing the pool before it ends.

