Florida teen Lottery winner chooses $500 prize for life

An Orlando teenager just won herself a weekly pay day.

Daniela Leon Ruz claimed her weekly prize of $500 from a $1 scratcher at the Florida Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee.

The 18-year-old chose to receive her winnings in payments of $26,000 a year for the rest of her life.

The winning scratch-off ticket was purchased at Publix on Central Boulevard in Orlando, near Lake Eola.

The new $1 Scratch-Off game launched July 3.

