Florida fugitive arrested when cops see Facebook Live at Chuck E. Cheese

(WFLA) A Florida fugitive is behind bars after police noticed she was streaming video on Facebook Live from inside a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Markesha Wilkerson had a warrant for her arrest for two charges: improper display of a firearm, and failure to appear.

Investigators were scanning Facebook Live and noticed Wilkerson was currently broadcasting a live video of herself at a Lakeland Chuck E Cheese.

“Crazy criminals are appreciated, stupid criminals are appreciated. We recommend that if you are wanted, to post on Facebook or Instagram, and let us know where you are,” Sheriff Grady Judd said.

