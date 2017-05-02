Floating waterpark in works for Lake Michigan beach

A floating waterpark soon could be coming to the shore of a Lake Michigan beach. (Photo: Wibit's Instagram page)

WHITING, IND. - City leaders in an Indiana community are nearing the final steps to bring a large, floating waterpark to a Lake Michigan beach.

The sports park will feature inflatable cliffs, tunnels, trampolines, half pipes and other features just off the shore of Whihala Beach should final approval be granted to German-based Wibit, according to the Northwest Indiana Times.

Witbit will make a $300,000 investment for the park in an effort by Whiting officials wish to attract more visitors, the report says. The park would be accessible to all ages, from toddlers to adults.

"We're moving toward final approvals," Mayor Joe Stahura told the Times. "We want to improve the beach and bring more people to the park. We've been looking at zip lines and things of that nature."

Officials say they'll get a cut from the an all-day pass, which is tentatively set around $10-12. The park is rated to hold 120-140 people at a time. Officials plan a grand opening sometime in June and keep it open until August.

The park's features can be built in several combination and would be anchored to the lake bed to prevent them from floating away.

Whiting is about a 2-and-a-half hour drive from Grand Rapids, just southeast of Chicago.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

