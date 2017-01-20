Westwego Police Officer Michael Louviere, department photograph (Photo: Custom)

Officer Michael Louviere, a "well-liked," first-year officer with the Westwego police force was shot and died early Friday morning while on his way home from work.

Westwego Police Chief Dwayne Munch confirmed the officer was shot while he was off duty when he stopped to try to assist with what looked a car crash.

Munch, said Louviere, 26, joined the Westwego PD in July 2015 after graduating at the top of his class. He was also a former marine who served in Afghanistan. He leaves behind a wife and a four-year-old daughter and one-year-old son.

"It's hard. We're a close-knit police department," said Munch of his office that includes only 38 officers. "He was shot in the back of the head. He had no idea what was coming. As he was trying to assist someone he believed to have been injured in an auto accident, he was murdered."

An apparent member of WestPoint Church in Gretna, the church posted a message of condolences to their Facebook page Friday afternoon.

During a statement to the press, Jefferson Parish Sheriff Newell Normand described Louviere as "tops in his class" and said from all accounts, he was "just an incredible officer."

Westwego Mayor John Shaddinger said even though Louviere had only been on the force for one year, he was "well-liked" by his fellow officers.

"This is a very tough time for the city of Westwego," Shaddinger said.

