First Christian Church in Port Arthur offers prayers for drivers

PORT ARTHUR - It's Wednesday evening on ninth avenue in Port Arthur, and as thousands head home after work, prayer warriors from the First Christian Church get ready for their own rush hour.

"You have to go out to the people," said Jenna Ferdinana, a church member. "You have to encourage people about Christian life."

With cars streaming down ninth avenue, the prayer team gets busy. They reach out with open hands and open hearts.

"There is a lot of hurting people out there that need prayer," said Micheal Labeouf, a church member.

He has been here since the first prayer gathering and hopes the drive through prayer experience can help heal a nation in turmoil.

"Our nation right now. We need to come together," said Labeoyf. "We need to pray for our country. We need to come back to God"

Prayer warrior, Johnna Claxton says taking their message to the streets let's them deliver a loving message without judgment.

"Its not about that, that's religion, " said Claxton. "I don't want to teach religion, I want to teach the love of Jesus Christ."

These prayer warriors don't plan on leaving the streets anytime soon.

"They need prayer, we are hear to pray for them," said Claxton.

If you would like to take part in the drive through prayer experience, you can go to the first Christian church in Port Arthur on Saturday from 10:00a.m. to noon.

