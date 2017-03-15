Fire reported at LyondellBasell refinery in Houston

A KHOU 11 viewer sent in this photo of the fire at the Houston refinery Wednesday evening. (Photo: KHOU 11 viewer)

HOUSTON - Officials are responding to a fire at a LyondellBasell refinery in southeast Houston.

The fire was reported around 7 p.m. at the refinery located at 12000 Lawndale Street.

According to LyondellBasell, the fire occurred in a cooling tower.

An on-site firefighting team and incident response personnel are working together to extinguish the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

© 2017 KHOU-TV