Fire reported at LyondellBasell refinery in Houston

KHOU.com , KHOU 8:49 PM. CDT March 15, 2017

HOUSTON - Officials are responding to a fire at a LyondellBasell refinery in southeast Houston.

The fire was reported around 7 p.m. at the refinery located at 12000 Lawndale Street. 

According to LyondellBasell, the fire occurred in a cooling tower. 

An on-site firefighting team and incident response personnel are working together to extinguish the blaze. 

No injuries were reported.

 

