Police: Suspect in Tanger Outlets shooting, kidnapping killed after firing at FBI agent

ATLANTA -- An FBI agent was shot and a man suspected in a Banks County shooting and kidnapping was killed after gunfire erupted in southwest Atlanta Friday.

The incident happened at the 2300 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard, according to Atlanta Police.

Authorities said that agents were attempting to serve a warrant to 32-year-old Avery Richard. They believed Richard was suspected in the shooting of a deputy at the Tanger Outlets in Banks County on Wednesday and a subsequent kidnapping of a woman.

A witness told 11Alive's Duffie Dixon that authorities were following a van in an SUV. Another SUV pulled up, and agents went to apprehend the person in the van. Shots were then fired.

Richard was killed, and the agent was struck. Another person, a 32-year-old woman who was in the vehicle with Richard, was injured by gunfire. She is being treated at an area hospital.

The agent's injuries were thought to be non-life-threatening, according to the FBI. He said to be a 30-year veteran of the FBI.

Police had released a sketch of the suspect on Thursday. Nelly Miles of the GBI said that information the agency had received led authorities to the area where Friday's shooting took place.

RELATED | Police: Man who shot deputy kidnapped woman, headed to Atlanta

PHOTOS: FBI agent shot in Atlanta



© 2017 WXIA-TV